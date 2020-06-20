Malala graduates from Oxford University



Human rights campaigner Malala Yousafzai has expressed her "joy and gratitude" at graduating from Oxford.





The 22-year-old, who survived a shot to the head by Taliban soldiers, studied politics, philosophy, and economics at Lady Margaret Hall.





Tweeting earlier, she said: "I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep."





Malala was attacked for saying girls should be allowed to stay in education.





She was shot in the head, neck and shoulder while travelling home from school after writing an anonymous diary about life under the extremists.





After recovering from her near-fatal injuries, she and her family relocated to Birmingham.





In 2014, she became the youngest person ever to win the Nobel Peace Prize, at the age of 17. Three years later she accepted a place to study at Oxford.





Malala Yousafzai tweeted two pictures as she announced the news that she completed her degree.





In one, she is celebrating with her family in front of a graduation cake.





The other was taken after a "trashing", a tradition at the university where students are covered with food and confetti after completing their exams.





