China embraces Bangladesh in trade

In a significant show of economic diplomacy in South Asia, China has announced tariff exemption for 97% of exports from Bangladesh, reports The Hindu. However, economists have remarked that China should come up with similar privileges for Bangladesh in terms of imports from China for at least two years which would be helpful for Bangladesh economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





China-Bangladesh trade gap currently stands at 11.1 billion dollars. Bangladesh's commercial relationship with China is mainly import-based. Bangladesh imports a great deal of commodities from China whereas Bangladesh's export to China is very little. For this reason Bangladesh will be more benefited if China grants waiver on Bangladesh's import from Beijing.





It should be noted that having financial ties with China is quite risky. Many countries faced enormous economic perils because of having commercial pacts with China like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Malaysia etcetera. Involvement with Chinese companies widens corruption too. That's why former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad cancelled all Chinese projects after coming to power in 2018.





Sri Lanka and Kenya had to hand over their ports to China being unable to abide by the austere and complicated terms and conditions of Chinese financial deals.





It also has been observed that China does not cooperate with any country to recover in times of crisis.





Higher than the highest debt, deeper than the deepest trap--this should be the new slogan of Pakistan-China's so-called 'all-weather friendship', now that China's evil targets behind the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been exposed.





Reportedly authorities in Pakistan are upset with China in recent times over some anomalies caused by China in the expenditure of CPEC.





According to a report, documents of the ministry of planning and development have revealed that Pakistan will pay China $40 billion for the $26.5-billion (CPEC) investments in 20 years. This figure doesn't include the $8.2 billion Mainline-I project of Pakistan Railways - the only project that can materialize in the next few years, according to the report.





Pakistan's Finance Ministry has shown these documents to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during bailout negotiations.





So China apparently tried their best to hide the total cost of the dollar-wasting and anti-economy projects.





Also, recently an official of the planning ministry opposed the Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing. The official stated the total cost of 22 ongoing and completed power projects (under CPEC) was $28.6 billion dollars, while Yao Jing had stated the figure to be $19 billion.





Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud said, "Bangladesh government will have to study the pros and cons very cautiously before entering new economic affiliations with China. Since Bangladesh mostly imports from China, we can seek some logical advantages from China regarding this matter."







