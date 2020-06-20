Makkah mosques set to reopen on Sunday

An aerial view of the Grand Mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan during the outbreak of the COVID-19, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia April 24, 2020. -Reuters



More than 1,500 mosques are due to reopen Sunday in the holy city of Makkah amid strict health precautions after three-month closure prompted by the spread of the novel coronavirus.





Late last month, mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia, except in Makkah, for congregation prayers as part of a phased plan for gradual return to normal. On Sunday, nearly 1,560 mosques in Makkah will reopen for worshippers starting from the Fajr prayer.







The branch of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Makkah has readied the city's mosques for the planned reopening by putting in place precautions that include the use of personal prayer rugs, and keeping distancing among worshippers, reports Gulf News.





The ministry has hired agencies to sterilize and clean up the places of worship during their shutdowns.





Volunteers have worked over the past days in implementing precautionary steps inside Makkah's mosques including pasting signs on carpets showing worshippers distancing while they offer prayers.

