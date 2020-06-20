Health DG apologizes for virus comments



Director-General of Health Services Abul Kalam Azad has apologized for his comments on the likely duration of the ongoing coronavirus crisis which has caused a stir in many quarters.





In a statement on Friday, the DGHS said Azad was 'deeply sorry' for the confusion created by his statement. The script that he was reading from in the online briefing had been hastily prepared and as such, he couldn't carefully review its contents before going public, the DGHS said, reports bdnews24.com.





Azad subsequently realized that his statement could cause uncertainty and as such the DGHS, directed the media to

quote him from the e-press statement rather than the online briefing.





"The coronavirus situation is not ending in two to three months," Azad had said in the online briefing, adding that his assumption is based on experiences of different other countries and opinions of public health experts.





"It will last for at least two to three more years, though the level of infection may not remain high," he had said.





Later, Azad has clarified that the coronavirus will exist in countries until a successful vaccine is invented and successfully applied to a sufficient number of people, which may take two to three years or even more.





