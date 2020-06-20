Sahara Khatun shifted to ICU



Awami League presidium member and former Home Minister advocate Sahara Khatun MP was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at United Hospital in the capital on Friday morning following deterioration in her condition.





"She was taken to the ICU around 10 in the morning as her blood pressure and oxygen saturation level fell suddenly. She will remain under observation for 72 hours," Anisur Rahamn, nephew of Sahara told media.





Advocate Sahara Khatun has been suffering from fever, allergies and some old-age complications.





''Doctors have carried out Covid-19 tests four times since she was admitted at the hospital on June 3. All the results were found to be negative,'' said Anisur Rahman, who is also an assistant personal secretary to the lawmaker. ''The 77-year former Home Minister expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday for ensuring the best treatment available in the country, but she desired receiving treatment abroad,'' Anisur added.





