Political parties in one voice against China

The political establishment of India came together to speak in one voice against the aggression by the Chinese army at the India-China border where a violent clash took place between the two sides in which 20 soldiers of the Indian army were martyred. The views were expressed at a virtual all party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Even as political parties wanted a unified voice against the violent incident, some of the opposition parties, primarily Congress raised questions about the handling of the issue by the union government, and said that the all party meeting should have been called earlier and the opposition parties should be regularly briefed by members of the union government.





The union government had on Friday only invited presidents of key political parties. Among the suggestions that took centrestage in the discussion were about continuation of work along the India-China border, reviewing trade links with China including not allowing their firms to enter sectors like telecom, railway and aviation. Political leaders also demanded that there should be a curb on the imports from China.





According to people aware of developments, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, president of Janata Dal (United) or JDU, a NDA ally, raised the issue of how there was a need for a united voice against China in the backdrop of an unprecedented anger in the country. Kumar stressed on the need for being 'self-reliant' and not opting for Chinese goods in some sectors.





The idea mooted by Kumar got support from his counterpart in West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee who is known to have demanded that the union government must not allow Chinese firms to enter sectors like telecom, railway and aviation even as she highlighted the need for India's approach on the issue to be based on 'democratic principles.'





The sharpest critique on Friday however came from Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Key issues raised by her included specific questions on troop movements including asking for a timeline, highlighting the need for regular briefings to political parties, pointing out that 'valuable time' was lost between 5 May to 6 June when meeting of the Corps Commanders took place.





"This meeting, in my view, should have come sooner and immediately after the government had been reportedly informed about the Chinese intrusion on May 5th, 2020 into several places in Ladakh and elsewhere. As always, the entire nation would have stood together like a rock and fully supported the government of the day in the steps required to defend the territorial integrity of the country. Alas, that was not to be," Gandhi said in her opening remarks.





"The question is, what next? What is the way forward? The entire country would like an assurance that status quo ante would be restored and China will revert back to the original position on Line of Actual Control," she added.





The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in a statement said it highlighted in the meeting that the union government "should initiate high level talks, so that steps are taken, including clear demarcation of the LAC, to maintain peace and tranquility on the border." Party was represented by its general secretary Sitaram Yechury in the meeting on Friday who supported union government's stand on the issue of disengagement.





In the course of the meeting, northeast based that are mainly allies of NDA extended their support to the union government and demanded that the work being done on the border with China should not be stopped at any cost. Political parties like Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma led National People's Party (NPP) also demanded that China was sponsoring certain activities in Myanmar, Bangladesh and Nepal which needed monitoring of developments.





During the discussion, political leaders also talked about the violent clash between Indian and Chinese forces in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Leaders of different political parties wanted to know if the Indian soldiers were armed or not, an issue which was also raised by Sharad Pawar, chief of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).





"PLA must be evacuated from occupying high ground in Galwan Valley on the Indian side. If we want PLA to evacuate from Galwan, compulsory measures are required. It would be advisable to strategize using diplomatic channels to diffuse tension on the border & make China see reason," Pawar wrote on Twitter while talking about his experience as a former defence minister.





The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) which is in power in Odisha extended unconditional support to the union government and demanded that some kind of military response should be given to China while K Chandrashekhar Rao, chief minister of Telangana said that the union government's clarity over Kashmir has irked China.





Earlier in the day, parties like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), main opposition party in Bihar and Delhi's incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered its protest for not being invited to the all party meeting owing to lesser representation in Parliament. "Dear @narendramodiji meeting called to deliberate on matters of national security must transcend d walls of parochial bureaucratic mindset.





We stand in solidarity with govt but martyrdom of forces indeed leave a message to be addressed beyond 'number game'," RJD's senior Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha posted on Twitter while sharing an image of a letter he wrote to the Prime Minister on the issue.





