Use plasma therapy with caution: experts



Doctors in Bangladesh are leaning toward using plasma therapy for treating the severe cases of COVID-19 as it proved 'fruitful' in most cases. Despite the increased use of the therapy, the Directorate General of Health Services is yet to design any policy on it.





Hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 patients have been using plasma therapy despite the national technical advisory committee on the coronavirus warned against using it without clinical trials.





A number of plasma banks emerged at a time when appeals for donating plasma from the families of severe COVID-19 patients grew louder on social media. Some hospitals are also collecting plasma and administering it to patients.





Plasma therapy will not be effective if the antibodies in the collected plasma are not measured, according to doctors. A policy is needed immediately to discipline the process, especially when a dishonest group has appeared, said Prof MA Khan of the Hematology Department at Dhaka Medical College, reports bdnews24.com. Plasma therapy is being used in severe cases, besides the clinical trials in many countries, including the US.





A lack of guidelines will enable people to adopt dishonest means to the therapy, said Prof Khan.





"Demand is much more than supply. People will spend their fortune to buy it and a quarter will exploit the opportunity," he said.





Prof Khan is leading a team of doctors in running the clinical trials of plasma therapy at DMCH.





They appealed to the health ministry on May 20 to begin an "expanded access program" to apply the plasma therapy to the COVID-19 patients on a small scale, besides the clinical trials, he said. "Some patients outside the clinical trials could be given the therapy under this program.





The US has started doing it. This will be applied widely among the patients but under proper rules; everything will be documented. Doctors will decide who can receive the therapy." "The ratio of antibodies in plasma should be a minimum of 1:160. The plasma can be administered if the antibodies are more than it. In many cases, the authority is not doing an antibody test. It has become like selling medicines from a pharmacy," said Prof Khan.





The use of plasma therapy should be allowed only after assessing the clinical trial results, said Prof Mohammed Shahidullah, president of the national technical advisory committee on COVID-19.





"We don't recommend it until the plasma therapy or some other medicines are proved to be effective through research," he said.







