Global coronavirus death toll now 459,437





The confirmed coronavirus cases have exceeded 8.6 million globally, with over 459,437 fatalities and more than 4.2 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.





According to the data, number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has reacehd 8,639,023.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 119,099 patients and about 2,219,976 confirmed cases.





Meanwhile, the confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil have been surpassed one million with 48,654 deaths, making the Latin American country the second worst-hit country in the world following the U.S.





According to JHU data, Russia and India have come up to the third positions and fourth position after the US and Brazil with 568,292 and 380,532 confirmed cases as of Saturday with 7,831 and 12,573 fatalities respectively.





Chinese health authorities on Saturday said that 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland Friday, of which 23 were local transmissions and four were inbound cases. No new deaths were reported.





The World Health Organization warned Friday of a "new and dangerous phase" of the coronavirus pandemic with people tiring of lockdowns despite the disease's accelerating spread.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Bangladesh on Friday recorded 45 deaths from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,388.





The number of total COVID-19 patients also surged to 105,537 as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 3,243new cases across the country during the same period.

