Bengali culture and web series on digital platforms

Culture refers to the ways in which the human race overcomes its true barbarism and becomes fully human through deceptive tactics. Culture is generally divided into two parts.1. Material.2. Mind-culture.As our language is constantly changing, many new elements have been added to our culture through the acceptance, rejection, change, refinement in the course of time. Change has taken place from ancient times to modern times. No culture is permanent, all are relative. Similarly, our Bengali culture is no exception. During and after the Great Liberation War, our culture has undergone tremendous changes. For example, during the Great Liberation War, irrespective of race, religion and caste, everyone jumped together in the Great War, but later on our language, dress, art, literature and sports have changed tremendously. In Bengali culture, religious brotherhood was a firm believer in secularism. Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and Christians practiced their religion independently. One religion had respect for another.Respect was towards other religious festivals. Basically, women's dress was sari, men's lungi, dhoti, Punjabi. Changes have taken place in the evolution of time. Some have adapted the dress of the West and some have adapted the dress of the Middle Eastern countries. The education system has also got a touch of modernity. The society has accepted the practice of polygamy by breaking the practice of satidah.Rice, fish, pulses were on the list of Bengali's food chess but now fast food type food is coming in our food list. All musical instruments. Hadudu and football were in the game but we were able to adapt to cricket. Another means of entertainment was travel and radio.But we are now familiar with television, Facebook, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime and many other mediums. We have to adapt to these. The present age of science and technology. We will be able to keep pace and accept challenges. Since we are being transformed into a digital Bangladesh, we have to keep up with the challenges with the world.There is a class of people in our society who try to disrupt things for the sake of religion, for the sake of culture. In fact, they do not mean religion, nor do they know culture. They always say that these are not subcultures in our culture. These are western cultures. We should accept these too because over time we will accept them. For the last few days, there have been negative comments on social media about the web series in Bangladesh. There are two ways in which people give their comments1. Give comment without watching or2. Commented after viewing.If you haven't seen it, it's a terrible decision. Why are you interrupting so much? You are making negative comments, but the amount of viewing of the web series is not less at all.And web series are not available at all on open platforms where you have to pay for it and adults can watch it by going to different sites and those who have so much need to watch it are spending money to watch it. And they are watching all foreign sites like Netflix, In all such platforms as Amazon Prime, a huge amount of money is going out of the country. And these web sites usually present realistic images.In our patriarchal society, hundreds of girls, including Tanu, are being raped and two-year-old children have not been spared. How many people have been judged here? Will. Our industry will also be active.There was a time when we used to make movies with similar content in the entertainment industry, but later people turned away from the entertainment industry due to different needs. Our entertainment needs will be met if these web series become successful and new contents appear in the works. Artists will be able to work independently.The name of the writer is Sakibul Alam Tamal who is a student of Department of English, University of Asia Pacific.