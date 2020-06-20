Mashrafe infected with Covid-19

Leave Your Comments

Mashrafe infected with Covid-19Salman FarshiFormer Bangladesh ODI captain and Narail-2 MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has tested coronavirus positive. His brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza confirmed it on Saturday. "Mashrafe had a fever on Thursday night. His sample for Covid-19 was collected on Friday and it came back positive today (Saturday). He has a slight fever with body pains. Mashrafe is currently going through treatment at his home," said Morsalin. "He is staying in isolation with his family and is doing fine. His family is also in good touch," added Morsalin.On June 15, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s mother-in-law and his wife's niece were tested Covid-19 positive. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.