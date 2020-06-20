Shyamoli Ghat: Illicit activities in name of restaurant business



In the name of restaurant business, illicit activities have been going on at Shyamoli Ghat on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway near Chandura Bus Stand in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.





Some restaurants at Shyamoli Ghat do brisk business using young girls to woo customers, most of whom are truck drivers and helpers. When trucks stop, young appealing girls, hired by the restaurant owners approach to the drivers and helpers and insist them to dine at their respective restaurants. Even, the girls invite the customers touching their bodies.







According to sources, drugs including yaba, hemp are also traded at Shaymoli Ghat. Youths from the surrounding areas also go to Shyamoli Ghat to enjoy the entertainment of girls resulting in social degradation.







A young girl at Shyamoli Ghat said on condition of anonymity, said, “We the girls who work here are given Tk 100-300 for a day. We also get tips from customers. Restaurant owners collect girls from different parts of the country.”





We live in owners’ houses, she said, adding that some of the girls also live in rented houses.







Contacted, Chandura Union Parishad Chairman AM Shamiul Haque Chowdhury said, “I have raised the issue in the monthly law and order meeting of the upazila administration. There are allegations of illicit activities at Shaymoli Ghat in the name of restaurant business. But the administration doesn’t take actions.”





Bijoynagar Upazila Officer-in-Charge Atiqur Rahman said, “I haven’t got any complaint in this regard. Actions will be taken if the matter is found true.”





--- Sarowar Hazary, Bijoynagar, Brahmanbaria

