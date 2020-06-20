Remembering Satyajit Ray





Satyajit Ray was such a Bengali icon who is till date not only revered by Bengalis from India but also by Bengalis from our closer and friendly neighbor Bangladesh. Till date he is still immortal among cultural loving Bengalis of India and Bangladesh as well as in rest of the globe.







Satyajit Ray was born in such an erudite family of undivided Bengal way back in the year 1921 on May 2 which gave birth of galaxies of human beings starting from his erudite mother till paternal uncle as well as in maternal uncle side relatives. Having lost his father at a tender age of two and half years of age was no doubt a heavy blow in his life but the influence of his close relatives from father and mother's side was a major effect on his life.







There was such an erudite atmosphere in his family which was very helpful in the development of his career right from his childhood period. Upto the age of 28 to 30 years of age young Satyajit Ray was deeply engrossed in English literature especially engrossed deeply detective series of Arthur Conan Doyle and then later on he touched upon Bengali literature starting with Tagore and others. As per his social thoughts are concerned we find that he fought for the upliftment of poor and downtrodden sections of Indian populace as well as that of Bangladesh too.







Through his films and writings Ray felt that all sections of our societies should be put under one banner rather art of discriminations should be detested forever. Poverty and illiteracy are major issues pertaining to social thoughts of Ray are concerned but there are also other issues pertaining to his social thoughts are concerned. Among all the social thoughts some of the common ones are stated as follow:





* People of all sections of societies should be treated in an identical manner with that of others.





* We should not cheat the poor people.





* In times of social gathering we must invite people from all sections of societies.





* Females should be given special position and pride among us so as to ameliorate differences between us.





* People from richer classes should be sympathetic upon poor classes.





As per economic thoughts of Satyajit Ray is concerned he believed in the concept of equalitarian distribution of wealth among the common masses. Though he had to face hardships in his young days on account of the ultimately demise of his father Sukumar Ray but when he settled down in the prime of his life he never behaved economically rude with his crew members and also with the artists. He always felt in order to develop our societies we must emphasize upon emancipation of individual otherwise how Indian society as well as societies of the Sub Continent will rise up.





He thought of some ways and means to develop economic situations of human beings among all some of the common ones are stated as follow:





In order to develop one's social status economic status should be upgraded first and later on social status.





We must think of developing manufacturing units so as to upgrade employment situations.





Ray was very much against economic waste otherwise economic scenes of the country will turn worse.





Satyajit Ray apart from his prowess in literature and fine arts he was basically a person from economics. Throughout the life Ray propagated for the upliftment of poor and downtrodden sections of societies in India as well as that of Bangladesh. Despite his entry into films as well as into fine arts his penchant about the science of economics remain embedded into his mind and heart till the last breath in life.





Apart from the above aspects it will be indecorous on my part if all his books and lists of films are not stated in short.





Otherwise how will all of us pay our deep obeisance to this Great Savant of not only India but also of the Sub Continent? In this regard below let me state briefly lists of books written as well as films directed by Satyajit Ray.



Books written by Satyajit Ray:



Complete adventures of Feluda, The best of Satayjit Ray, Satyajit Ray 1000, Sonar Kella, Joy Baba Felunath, Bombayer Bombete, Joto kando kathmandutey, Dr Munshir Dairy, Baksho Rahashya, Kanchenjunga etc.



Films directed by Satyajit Ray:



Pather Panchali, Apur Sansar, Aparajito, Jalsaghar, Nayak, Chiriyakhana, Mahanagar, Sonar Kella, Joy Baba Felunath, Aguntuk etc.





There are more films directed and books written by Satyajit Ray. Next year we will celebrating the birth centenary celebrations of Satyajit Ray but it is sincerest desires it should be celebrated from a much broader spectrum which I feel is the best way to pay our deepest homage to him. As days and decades pass off Satyajit Ray will continue to remain immortal within us not only among Bengalis of India and Bangladesh but also in various overseas destinations where domiciled Indians and Bangladeshis reside but also among his ardent admirers from various overseas destinations falling under European and American continent.



The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.





