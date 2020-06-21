'We'll beat Covid-19 soon if govt, pvt hospitals work together'

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurating the Zainul Haque Sikder Women's Medical College, Gulshan branch through a video conference on Saturday. -AA



Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said it will be possible to get rid of coronavirus very soon if the government and private hospitals work together.







"Everyone should have a contribution to prevent coronavirus. If the government and private hospitals work together, we will be able to bid farewell to coronavirus from the country very soon," he said. He made these remarks while inaugurating Zainul Haque Sikder Women's Medical College, Gulshan branch dedicated to treating coronavirus patients, through a video conference from his residence, reports UNB.







Apart from government hospitals, private hospitals have been playing an important role in preventing coronavirus in the country, he said.







He also said that Zainul Haque Sikder Women's Medical College is a modern hospital with 50 beds including 21 intensive care and chest pain units.







The people of this area will get coronavirus testing facilities at the hospital as it has Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing facilities, he added.







Parveen Haque Sikder, MP, director of Sikder Group presided over the inaugural programme where Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services and other officials were present.







Earlier in the day, the Health Minister attended a bilateral discussion with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming and urged him to provide vaccines to Bangladesh on priority basis if China invents it.







Bangladesh has so far reported 108,775 coronavirus cases and 1,425 deaths. The health authorities on Saturday reported 3,240 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours until Saturday morning and 37 deaths during this time.







