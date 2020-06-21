T K Group provides 20 ventilators to Ctg hospitals

T K Group, a business conglomerate, has donated as many as 20 ventilator machines to five hospitals in Chattogram. -AA



T K Group, a business conglomerate, has donated as many as 20 ventilator machines to five hospitals in Chattogram for treatment of people infected with deadly coronavirus.





Chattogram Medical College Hospital got 10 ventilators, Chattogram General Hospital and Chattogram Field Hospital got three each, privately-run Parkview Hospital and Surgiscope Hospital got two ventilators each. Mohammad Elius Hussain, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram handed over the ventilators to the hospitals' representatives as the chief guest at a program at the port city's Circuit House on Friday.







Mohammad Mofassel Haque, marketing director of T K Group, presided over the program. Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Shaikh Fazle Rabbi and Raozan Upazila Chairman Ehsanul Karim Chowdhury were present as the special guests. Officials from the Deputy Commissioner's office in Chattogram, the hospitals' representatives, and T K Group's officials were also present at the function.





Mohammad Abul Kalam, managing director of T K Group came up with the initiative against the backdrop of the outbreak of the Covid-19 as part of their social responsibility.

Leave Your Comments