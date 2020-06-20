28 DCs get new divisions in Dhaka Metropolitan Police



At least 28 deputy commissioners (DCs) under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have been transferred and posted in different divisions, which is a major reshuffle in DMP.





DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam issued the order to this regard on Saturday, reports BSS.





As per the order, Deputy Commissioner ASM Mahtab Uddin has been given additional charge of Supreme Court and Special Court Security, as DC, Joydeb Chowdhury has been transferred to Ramna, as DC traffic, Md Saiful Haque to Uttara, as DC traffic, Md Sahed Al Masud to Tejgaon, as DC traffic, Mashiur Rahman to Gulshan, as DC Detective Branch (DB), Md Jashim Uddin Molla to Mirpur, as DC Traffic, HM Azimul Haque to Ramna as DC DB, Shah Iftekhar Ahmed to Wari division as DC, Golam Mustafa Rassel to Tejgaon as DC DB, Mohammad Tarique Bin ERashid to City Admin and Logistics, as DC, Manas Kumar Poddar to Mirpur as DC DB, Mohammad Saiful Islam to Counter Terrorism Investigation, as DC, Md Abdul Ahad to Wari as DC DB, Md Rabiul Islam to Gulshan as DC Traffic, Md Mahfuzul Islam to Transnational Crime as DC, Md Razib Al Masud to Lalbagh as DC DB, Wahidul Islam to Motijheel as DC traffic, Abdul Mannan to Special Action Group as DC, Kazi Shafiqul Alam to Uttara as DC DB, Muhammad Habibun Nabi Anisur Rashid to City Research and Development, as DC, Muhammad Shariful Islam to ICT as DC, Md Saidul Islam to Wari as DC traffic, Masum Ahammad Bhuiyan to Crime division as DC, Mohammad Mehedy Hasan to Lalbagh as DC traffic, Mohammad Murshed Alam to Bangladesh Secretariat Security, as DC, AFM Al Kibria to City Cyber Crime Investigation as DC, Mushuk Chakma to City Intelligence Analysis, as DC and Md Asaduzzaman to Motijheel as DC DB.

