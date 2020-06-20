Over 1.5cr families get relief assistance

More than 1.5 crore families have so far received relief aid across the country from the government. -AA



More than 1.5 crore families have so far received relief aid across the country as the government continues its humanitarian assistances to ease the sufferings of the people amid the coronavirus crisis.





As of Friday last, the government allocated 256,967 metric tons of rice and distributed 177,934MT rice across the country, according to information provided by the administrations of 64 districts, reports UNB.





With the rice assistance, the number of benefited families is 15,645,967 and total number of beneficiaries is 68,551,144 people, said a PID handout.Besides, Tk 123 crore was allocated as cash aid for purchasing relief items including baby foods.





Of the amount, Tk 95.83 crore was allocated for general relief items, while Tk 27.14 crore for baby foods. But Tk 84.21 crore was disbursed for general relief items and Tk 23.22 crore for baby foods.







With the cash aid, the number of benefited families is 744,590 ones and total number of beneficiaries is 1,569,741 people.

