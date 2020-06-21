RCC announces Tk 996.79cr budget for FY2020-21

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton speaking at the annual budget at a press conference in Nagar Bhaban on Saturday. -AA



Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has announced a proposed budget worth around Taka 996.79 crore for the fiscal year 2020-2021.





RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton formally announced the annual budget at a press conference in Nagar Bhaban on Saturday through maintaining social distancing and other health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Highlighting the overview of the ongoing and proposed development projects of the corporation, he stated that the budget has been formulated for expanding civic services through facing the challenges triggered by the COVID-19. Liton, who announced the second annual budget of the present council, said the proposed budget for current 2019-20 was around Taka 547.18 crore, which has been revised at Taka 473.50 crore.





At the press conference, the mayor said six major projects on infrastructure developments are being implemented at a total cost of around Taka 796.12 crore in the city, reports BSS. He told the press conference that the present government has approved a mega project involving around Taka 2,931.62 crore early this year for infrastructural development in the city.





"We have also planned five other need-based projects of around Taka 4,191.21 crore for development of the city," he added. Mayor Liton said the city corporation has been implementing various programs to bring a qualitative change particularly in the field of infrastructural and environmental elevation in the metropolitan city. "We are planning to establish Bangabandhu Eco Park on 100 acres of land and Sheikh Russell Science City and Safari Park in the city on another 100 acres of land within a shortest possible time," Liton added.





He also said the city corporation has, so far, distributed 1,394.85 tonnes of rice, Taka 48.12 lakh in cash and 145 cartons of baby food among the families in need as part of the government humanitarian assistance to cope with the present troubled situation. With its own initiative, the corporation has also distributed 325.33 tonnes of rice, 58.68 tonnes of pulse, 58.45 tonnes of potato, 39 tonnes of pumpkin, 4.52 tonnes of spinach and 15.08 tonnes of flour to tackle the pandemic situation.



Panel mayors, councilors and the officials concerned were present at the press conference.





