Kangana fires again, opens up about her own ordeal





KanganaRanaut has come up with a startling new allegation. She reportedly claims she was asked to apologize to HrithikRoshan's family if she wanted to survive in the industry. "Once JavedAkhtar called me to his house and told me that RakeshRoshan and family are big people. If you don't apologize to them, they will put you in jail, and eventually, you will commit suicide.







These were his words," said Kangy, who is keen to know who played the catalyst in Sushant Singh Rajput's situation. She preferred to vent "rather than keep it bottled up like Sushant." KanganaRanaut has been vocal about her thoughts over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. She believes the actor was anxious about work and about how people were constantly cornering him. She shared in an interview, "Kamal ji told me that he had spoken with Sushant last Monday and he was very disturbed. He mentioned that he had never spoken like that before.







He had told Kamal Ji 'Make a big film with me yaar. I've given 'Chhicchore', I've given a hit film but I still don't have any big films. I don't' have the work I want.' Kamal Ji assured him to do something together once the lockdown is lifted. They were supposed to meet on Thursday, but then this happened. So, clearly, he was anxious about work and he was anxious about the way people have cornered him.

