Benedict, Courteney to get star on 'Walk Of Fame'





International stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Courteney Cox and ZacEfron among others have been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' in 2021. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that 35 new celebrities from the entertainment industry, including film, music and TV, will be honored with a star on the Hollywood 'Walk Of Fame' in 2021, reports dailymail.co.uk. Naomi Watts , Ryan O'Neal and Ali MacGraw will also be honored with a star on the 'Walk of Fame'. But Ryan and Ali will get a double star. The rock band Jefferson Airplane, soul quartet The Chi-Lites and hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa are also being inducted.The date of the ceremony has not been revealed yet.





