Evans reveals his favorite Marvel superhero





Actor Chris Evans may be synonymous with 'Captain America', the superhero he has played across eight years in several Marvel films, but the character wasn't his favorite growing up. In an interview with Style magazine, Evans has revealed which Marvel superhero used to be his favorite as a child."I love 'Captain America,' but 'Spider-Man' was my childhood hero. I would have loved doing scenes like attaching myself to the sides of buildings and trying to spring from one building to the next," he said. In the MCU, Spider-Man is played by actor Tom Holland.In Holland's first film as Spidey, he has a fun exchange with Steve Rogers during the Berlin airport action scene. Evans continued, "I would have hated to wear Spider-Man's mask. I'm very claustrophobic, and I doubt whether I could have worn that kind of full suit and mask for hours a day on a set. I much prefers my Captain America outfit, which I think is cooler anyway!"





