Dithi going strong in COVID-19



Dithi Anwar has been gaining a lot of praise for her performances. When the lockdown first began in the country, she bravely participated in a live TV show with Yusuf Ahmed Khan. Later on Eid, she and Yusuf participated in a special Eid concert on the same channel.



She also presented a special program on the same channel. After Eid, when the coronavirus was making the country even more turbulent, the people of the country were overwhelmed with the courage she showed by finishing her work at Bengal Studio of the capital for RTV's 'Ei Rat Tomar Amar'.







DilshadNaharKakoli, wife of the present Army Chief and popular musician of this generation Yusuf Ahmed Khan were present on the occasion.





This episode will be aired on RTV soon. Meanwhile, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Hemanta Mukherjee, a renowned musician of the subcontinent, Dithi Anwar presented a program on RTV's 'Music Station' produced by Shibli Zia on the night of June 18. Not only that, she also performed Hemanta Mukherjee's songs there. Badsha Bulbul and Moutushi performed music at the invitation of Dithi.







Speaking on the occasion, Dithi Anwar said, "My father and mother have raised me since I was a child so that I can face any situation at any time and move forward. At present everyone is terrified of coronavirus. It's not that everyone is dying when being infected by coronavirus.



Leave Your Comments