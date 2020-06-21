

Popular actress Dilara Hanif Purnima is quite active on social media nowadays. The actress is popular for her beauty and quality acting. Besides, she is more popular with her fans for her sense of humor.





Purnima has recently shared 6 photos on Instagram using Photo Lab. In the caption, she wants to know which photo she looks best.In the meantime, 96,581 'love' reactions have hit that picture. The number seems to be increasing by leaps and bounds with time. And the comments seem to be growing in tandem there.





One of Purnima's fans wrote to her favorite star warning that all your information has gone to the US intelligence agency. Be careful using this app. All your information is being pirated by the United States.





Purnima already has a reputation for humor. Purnima wrote in the comments of the fans, 'Oh Allaah, what do you say! Getting all the information now if Trump falls in love with me!'





Fans have had a lot of fun with this answer to the actress. Hundreds of fans liked this comment. Another wrote, Purnima if you fall in the realm of this crappy app? Purnima also gave a proper answer. Wrote, 'The app is never crappy. Nonsense! But the mentality becomes crappy. You better drink hot water.'





At the present time of the Coronavirus situation, fans are also being entertained by these pictures and comments of Purnima. And the fact that Purnima is also having a good time on social media; proved from her sense of humor.

Leave Your Comments