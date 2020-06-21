Rozina getting government grants!



One of the 90s popular actress of Dhaka film Rozina. Although not acting currently, she is as popular as ever. The actress has made TV dramas before - with that experience, she is going to make a film. Her first film is getting a government grant.





The list of government-funded films was finalized at a meeting at the Ministry of Information on Wednesday. This time, 10 full-length pictures are being donated, according to ministry sources, saying that the list includes Rozina's picture. "I was a member of the grant committee; but since I applied for the grant, I removed myself from the committee.







However, it has not been officially announced that my picture is receiving a grant. If I get a grant, it will definitely be good. Because I have been thinking about directing movies for a long time," said Rozina. A member of the grant committee, reluctant to disclose name, told that a notification would be issued this month. Before that, the names of some short films will be rearranged.







Meanwhile, government grants for film making have been increased. Recently, the Ministry of Information has published a policy in this regard. It was informed that a maximum grant of Tk 60 lakh was given for the full-length film in the 2018-19 fiscal year. The grant has been increased to Tk 75 lakh in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

