'Banglar Haal Dharo'

RafiqulAlam, UshaUthup, Abida Sultana, Mitali Mukherjee, Jolly Mukherjee, Shouquat Ali Imon, RaghabChatterjee, AnkhiAlamgir. - Collected



The artistes of two Bengals from both sides of the borders have come together many times to hold different festivals and cultural programs. This has resulted in a unity that spreads all over the subcontinent. In that continuation, 72 artistes, starting from veteran singers to actors and actresses, from Bangladesh and India have come together to sing the song 'BanglarHaalDharo'.







This is a song that has been created to voice about the devastation that has been wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent super cyclone Amphan.







Kolkata's music legend Sumit Roy created this magical song. And, the music and video production has been done by Rajesh Roy. This was a lockdown project where all the artistes that have been shown on screen have performed from their home.







Among the singers from Bangladesh are Rafiqul Alam, Abida Sultana, Souquat Ali Imon and Ankhi Alamgir. On the other hand, the Kolkata side shows Usha Uthup, Jolly Mukherjee, Mitali Mukherjee and Raghab Chatterjee.





Regarding singing in the music video Shouquat Ali Imon says, "Sumit Roy is my friend. We have worked together a couple of times. This time he has taken a great initiative to create something new with Rajesh Roy.







I am very happy to be a part of such a song which was created thinking of the devastated people of Covid-19 and Amphan.







I hope that there will be more such endeavors where the artistes of two Bengals will be able to work together and expand unity, love, empathy and peace."The song was released on Shootatsite Motion pictures YouTube channel on June 18.





