Cricketer Apu infected with coronavirus



Bangladesh national team left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Apu has been infected with coronavirus positive, Nazmul himself confirmed the news to the media on Saturday.





He said, 'I went to Narisingdi to distribute relief among people. I was feeling unwell after returning from there. Then, I gave sample for coronavirus test on Wednesday. On Saturday, report confirmed I'm infected with coronavirus. Now I'm staying in isolation at home.' With Apu, a total of three cricketers of Bangladesh have been diagnosed with coronavirus positive so far.





Earlier, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and cricketer Nafees Iqbal, brother of current ODI Captain Tamim Iqbal were tested positive for coronavirus.

