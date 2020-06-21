Published:  12:04 AM, 21 June 2020

Cricketer Apu infected with coronavirus

Cricketer Apu infected with coronavirus
 
Bangladesh national team left-arm spinner  Nazmul Islam Apu has been infected with coronavirus positive, Nazmul himself confirmed the news to the media on Saturday.

He said, 'I went to Narisingdi to distribute relief among people. I was feeling unwell after returning from there. Then, I gave sample for coronavirus test on Wednesday. On Saturday, report confirmed I'm infected with coronavirus. Now I'm staying in isolation at home.' With Apu, a total of three cricketers of Bangladesh have been diagnosed with coronavirus positive so far.

Earlier, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and cricketer Nafees Iqbal, brother of current ODI Captain Tamim Iqbal were tested positive for  coronavirus.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Sports

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »