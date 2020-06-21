Proposed budget came as surprise amid pandemic





The finance minister AKM Mustafa Kamal recently unveiled the budget for 2020-21 fiscal years. With the budget size of Tk 5.68 trillion, the financial plan also includes a target of 8.2% GDP growth. Sadly speaking, the proposed budget did not get congratulatory messages from economists and think-tanks like previous years since the budget might not cover pandemic-related issues the reason of not getting massive response is an invisible enemy named novel corona virus.







Bangladesh- a country with over 160 million people had been struggling to survive amid Covid-19. The people, living in the country's far-flung areas, have been given utmost priority in proposed budget through Social Safety Net Programs (SSNPs). Social Safety Net has been allocated 16.83 percent of the budget and 3.01 percent of GDP





The total of Tk 3,82013 crore revenue collection was proposed while it was Tk 3,51,523 crore in the revised target of 2019-20 budget. Of this, National Board of Revenue (NBR) will provide Tk 3,30,000 crore which represents 58.1 percent of total target. Its collection will include 37 percent from VAT, 11.5 percent from import duty, 31.5 percent from income tax, 17.5 percent from supplementary duty and 1.6 percent from others.







The non-NBR sources will provide Tk 15,000 crore or 5.8 percent of the resources and non-tax revenue will account for Tk 33,000 crore. Tax revenue from non-NBR sources will be about 2.6 percent. Domestic borrowings will be Tk 185,987 crore which is 19.4 percent of total resources package. It is up from Tk 1,50,054 crore in the budget of 2019-20. Foreign loans and grants will provide Tk 4,013 crore. Borrowings from banks will account for Tk 84,980 crore while borrowing from non-bank sources will include Tk 25,003. Sales of national saving certificate will account for Tk 20,000 crore.



The allocation for Health sector was given Tk 29,247 crore in FY 2020-21 ,which was Tk 25,732 crore in FY 2019-20. Two-project have also been taken to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. One is the ' Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness project at a cost of Tk 1,127 crore funded by World Bank (WB) another named Covid-19 Response Emergency Assistance of Tk 1,366 crore with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Besides, the government has allocated Tk 100 crore for the development of research in health-education and science and technology. So, as much as Tk 41,027 crore will be allocated to the health sector for the next fiscal year , which is 1.3 percent of GDP and 7.2 percent of total budget.







The health sector did not take care of the corona affected patients in absence of required medical equipment's and manpower. To cover the need of the patients, the need for increasing budget allocation is a must. Government budget for health (as a share of GDP) is considerably lower than the targets stipulated in the 7th FYP and WHO benchmark. In 7th FYP, 1.12 percent of GDP target was set and WHO fixed targets 5 percent of total GDP- The reliable sources disclosed the development. Among South Asian counties, Bangladesh placed lowest in terms of GDP contribution in health sector but higher than Pakistan.







WHO study in 2014 said of total GDP spending in health sector, USA contributes 17.1 percent, Canada 10.4 percent, UK 9.1 percent, Vietnam 7.1 percent. Per capita expenditure on health recorded remarkable in USA $ 9403, Canada $4641, UK$3377 & Malaysia$1040.







The poverty-stricken people was given utmost priority in this budget with expanding a 16.83 percent allocation in Social Safety Net Programs (SSNPs). But it should be keeping in mind that the poverty rate is on the rise since pandemic. The 35 percent poverty rate is already seen in the country - Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said recently. Before pandemic, the poverty rate was only 20.5 percent which was tolerable for Bangladesh.







The basic needs of the people, who are currently living from hand to mouth, needs to be addressed anyhow. Nearly 70 million people were engaged in non-formal sectors for livelihoods who suddenly lost their works due to Covid-19. Besides, the unemployment rate is growing alarmingly. How the vast number of unemployed people would survive with no works during on-going outbreak is unknown to me.







Besides, the expatriates are now returning in Bangladesh from many countries hit hard by Covid-19. The remittance senders deserve best facilities provided by the government. The budget should have planned broadly with expanding the allocation in Social Safety Net Programs considering the issues.







Have we forget the importance of education sector for promote the nation? The sector needs expansion of facilities more than previous period. The educational institutions were asked to close when the pandemic comes. No scope has been created to reopen the closed institutions unless the pandemic is over. The government has to instruct the schools, colleges and universities to conduct the teaching through online.







Pandemic induced education budget is needed to take the nation ahead. Education and technology received 11.69 percent of the total budget and 2.09 percent of GDP. Besides, UNESCO recommends that education sector needs 20 percent of the budget and 4to 6 percent of GDP. So, the allocation has to be scaled in education sector for greater interest of country.







The need for confirming food grains in this moment is a must. The importance of agriculture sector is to given due importance all time. The 5.3 percent allocation of budget in agriculture sector never ensures well being of the sector. The subsidy in the sector needs more for stand by the marginal farmers with seeds, machineries, pesticides and irrigation facilities.







There is possibility of experiencing food deficit shortly worldwide if pandemic sustains longer period. The agriculture sector in the proposed budget did get a little importance in light of covid-19. Due to supply chain disruption, the farmers are not getting fair prices of their produces. Cold storage in upazilla level needs to be set up for keeping stock of agricultural produced products. it is true that marginal farmers are not allowed to get loans facilities from banks. The budget with extending subsidy volume should go to them immediately.





In the budget, the prices of tobacco, furniture, locally manufactured cosmetics, ceramic sink, basin, industrial salt, imported honey, air-conditioned launch service, chartered aircrafts, and helicopters, car and jeep registration, furnace oil will go up. On the other hand, locally manufactured PPE and surgical mask, imported garlic, sugar, locally produced mustard oil, agricultural machineries and solar battery up to 60 AMP will go down. The decision of rise in prices of luxury goods and tobacco utilized by high-income group people must bring good result.







In the proposed budget, surcharge on internet use and mobile phone use has been increased. The decision of increasing surcharge is not wise since internet and mobile phone has become one of modes to communicate from distance place. Besides, online shopping and distance learning and training programs are run by mobile with internet connectivity during pandemic. So, reconsideration regarding minimization of surcharge might be taken considering current need. Seven mega projects were given Tk 34,266 crore allocation in the budget for the FY 2020-21. To implement fast-track projects taken earlier , the government has decided to allocate .







Only, Padma multipurpose bridge and metro rail project need budget allocation in FY 2020-21. After the pandemic is over , the allocation for another projects should be made. This is time for survive only though the government has allocated Tk 10,000 crore in the budget to meet the emergency requirements in tackling Covid-19 pandemic that has been kept in block method.







The revenue collection target for the coming fiscal year is Tk 3,78,000 crore and GDP growth target is 8.2 percent. Earlier, in the wake of pandemic, GDP growth rate was revised for current fiscal year to 5.2 percent. The GDP growth and revenue collection target forecasted in the budget might not be achieved. It is completely ambitious. The method of collecting tax must be revised in view of current scenario. What is worrying that without foreign grants, the budget gap will widen to a record Tk 1.9 trillion or 6 percent of Gross Domestic Product ( GDP).





Bangladesh's Public Moneys and Budget management Act-2009 reveals that the deficit-GDP ratio can be kept at tolerable limit and it has not fixed any number of such limit. As an emerging economy, the budget deficit to a great extent is not accepted. Over dependency on foreign grants to cover budget deficit is not wise. The resources should be mobilized domestically. International financial institutions and bilateral donors might lose lending capacity shortly due to pandemic. So, dependency on them should be reduced.







Public administration cost might have been reduced. In the context of Bangladesh economy, the cost seems to be higher. In last couple of years, the cost for public administration has been increased to a great extent. Around 19.9 percent of total budget has been allocated for public administration.





It is important to rethink about the issue. Truly speaking, millions of children are set to suffer malnutrition problem shortly due to Covid-19. The people who are becoming poor are deprived of a balanced diet that is a big concern for Bangladesh to expect a brilliant nation. To recover this sensitive issue is a must that needs financial framework in the budget.







The proposed budget did not give more importance in industrial and economic services. only 0.7 percent allocation of the budget for industrial and economic services will bring good for nothing . The time has come to keep eyes on the country's Small and Medium enterprises (SMEs). SMEs, run with little capital, contribute more on economy. So, the sector also deserves budget facilities side by side agriculture sector.













The writer is an analyst of

economic affairs.

Email: The budget might face a lot of challenges in implementing. The nation would be benefited much if budget implementation is made successfully. Accountability as well as transparency is a must while executing the budget. As every citizen wishes to survive amid Covid- 19 pandemic, the issue of transparency has to be highly emphasized while utilizing budgetary allocation in FY 2021.The writer is an analyst ofeconomic affairs.Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments