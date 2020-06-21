Therapeutic aspect of yoga for health, healing and mental hygiene





When the mind is fearful of corona contagion and the body needs hard immunity we should think of yoga for a comprehensive solution, and the Yoga Day is an appropriate occasion. But unlike previous years this year International day of Yoga cannot be observed collectively due to corona confinement. In some sense it is good as yoga is meant for individual practice for progressive self-development and to that extent it is intensely personal and not a community affair. In view of the corona context this year, out of various facets of yoga the therapeutic aspect has to be focussed for health, healing and mental hygiene. As a comprehensive formula of living yoga offers excellent solution to the present day crisis brought by Covid-19.







It may be recalled that highlighting the immense benefits of ancient Indian culture of yoga a laudable proposal was floated by the Hon'ble Indian Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi in the General Assembly of the United Nations in September 2014 on which it took an almost unanimous resolution to observe 21st June every year as International Day of Yoga from 2015 and the same is being annually observed to disseminate awareness about yoga. The UNESCO has also included yoga in their list of Intangible Heritage of the World. This year in the present precarious scenario yoga indeed can be explored as the panacea to fight corona together with the motto of one earth one humanity.







The PM of India clarified, "Yoga is an invaluable gift of ancient Indian tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between man and nature and a holistic approach to health and well being. Yoga is not about exercise, but to discover the sense of oneness with ourselves, the world and Nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness it can help us to deal with climate change."





Our body-mind complex resembles functioning of a computer with requisite hardware, supply of power and at least an operating software. When all the three are not in good condition computer cannot work. However, the software makes use of power and hardware for intended outcome. Similarly we are dependent on able body, operating life force or prana and an active mind, like hardware, power and software. Yoga takes ample care of all the three and their perfect orchestration by keeping the body fit, supply of life force adequate and diversifying mental functions with creative affluence through maximum use of brain and prana.





Diseases from Covid-19 can captivate us when our immunity is weak due to lack of systemic equilibrium resulting from physical inadequacy, insufficient intake of life force and mental weakness induced by depression, stress and nervousness. Therapeutic yoga works by enhancing fresh flow of life force into physical system and mental hygiene with rejuvenating science of psychic healing and well-being.





Unfortunately, most of the so called yoga teachers do not teach yoga properly keeping the underlying principles of yoga in mind. They teach yoga like some physical and breathing exercises without referring to mind over matter, will force over body and subtle over the gross. A boatman rows the boat throughout the day, a farmer works hard all day long, but their continuous work adds not so much to health. Whereas a body-builder exercises for just one or two hours a day but becomes a muscleman by virtue of application of mind over exercises. Practice of yoga involves application of mind, will force and creative visualisation over muscles, nerves, blood circulation, flow of prana, healing, immunity and mental equilibrium simultaneously for maximum benefit.





Our gross physical body, prana and the mind are in unison as a bundle of various vibrations. Yet, for the physical body asanas and mudras have been prescribed. It is not at all necessary to practice difficult asanas for showmanship. Simple and easy asana are equally effective. Sarbangasan, shirshasan and mahamudra can give excellent effect in body and brain. The moot point is to tense and relax each body part with conscious application of mind which directs prana to flow. The more the concentration the more the supply of life force in gross or subtle form.





The fundamental difference between a dead body and an alive person is that a living body remains animated with cosmic life force which enables every activity of body and mind. Nothing can heal a dead body as it does not have life force and every method of healing stimulates life force to overpower the disease caused by contagion or virus. Mind controls the will, will force controls the energy and energy activates vitality and immunity. Application of energy through will power can defeat contagion with adequate immunity.







Medical science operating through medicines or vaccines etc are conditioned by comparative power of the same and virus. But real healing can come from life force applied through will power of mankind. By concentrating on dynamic life energy and directing it to operate for immunity defeating contagion can work wonders.





An important aspect of yoga concerns life force or prana which is the ever vibrating operating principle of existence at macro as well as micro level. It manifests itself as gross physical entity convertible to energy and subtle mind stuff performing mental functions like perceiving, thinking, feeling and willing. Its vehicle in us is energy we get it from food, sunshine and oxygen through breathing. Breath performs the most important involuntary functions in the body like respiration, assimilation, elimination, digestion and circulation. Lining individual life force with cosmic life force through auto-suggestion, affirmation and visualisation and prayer to the Almighty governing the universe is an important aspect of yoga.





Deep yogic breathing has immense benefits over shallow breathing with less intake of oxygen over body, mind and emotional balance. But rather unconsciously we take shallow breath. Practice of pranayama helps to take prana from cosmic source and regulate it for intended purpose. Kapalbhati, anulom-belom and bhramari pranayams are highly effective for acquiring equanimity and immunity. Practice has to be comfortable and without strain.





Practice of yoga for prevention and cure of diseases consists of proper use of breathing therapy, relaxation, affirmation, visualization, prayer and meditation. It is important to develop an inner urge to stay calm and build immunity within from the realm of inner stillness with physical, mental and spiritual discipline. Physically, one must eat wholesome sattwik food in lesser quantity and regularly exercise to remain free from lethargy and toxins. Practice of proper breathing enables one to assimilate cosmic energy and rejuvenate entire body-cells and mind. Affirmation, using mantras or own words, creative visualization and progressive muscle relaxation exercises inducing mental relaxation glide one into meditative stillness of being.







Sitting down with erect spine one should take a few deep breaths, tense the whole body with inhalation and relax with each exhalation a few times. Then with a complete feeling of body-mind relaxation one should repeatedly affirm, "I am immune", each time when the lungs are full of oxygen and when it is empty of the same and accordingly visualize every impurity going out. Full body relaxation with conscious command and feeling the same quietens the mind and induces meditative stillness developing health, healing and immunity.





Higher yogic practice involves physical tensing of all body parts, relaxing body and mind, conscious watchful breathing, affirming positive thoughts, visualising intended outcomes, praying for self and others and gliding into meditation on the metaphysical ultimate. Health, healing and mental hygiene can be attained through yoga way of living with right eating, right practice of asanas, right pranayama, right prayer to the Almighty and right meditation on the Ultimate behind the apparent which can give us enough immunity in life to stand unshaken amid the ravages of Covid-19.





