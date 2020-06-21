Diner Sheshe





"I moved out of my parents' house last year after getting a full-time job as a school counsellor. My relatives found it difficult to comprehend that I was 30, single and living alone, but for me, my life had just begun- I was finally earning enough to pay my own rent!







Even though I had nosy relatives who only asked about marriage, my parents were always supportive of my choices.

I did law till I was 24, and then found myself more drawn towards psychology. So, at 24, I did college again in psychology. I didn't want to stop exploring till I was doing exactly what I wanted. I remember one of my relatives telling me, 'Tu agar meribetihotitoh main tujheghar se hi nikaaldeti.'







Despite all the relatives commenting on my lifestyle and pressuring me for marriage, I'm going hard at my career and doing what makes me happy. One of my friends recently said, 'Find someone soon, or you'll be old and you'll have to settle with some ugly hag.' But, I'm not bothered- I don't need that kind of energy.





People fail to understand that I haven't found the right person and until I do, I'm not settling. I love spending time alone- I love coming home to my own space, doing my thing, listening to music as I cook dinner.







Two months back, I shaved my hair. No reason, I just wanted to. My relatives obviously had a say in it, and asked, 'Kya zarooratthi ye sab karneki?' I told them, 'Bas manntha.' That's the thing everyone needs to understand, I'm just doing what my heart tells me to, it's not that difficult to comprehend!"



Humans of Bombay, Fb

