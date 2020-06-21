Worldwide waffling





Ian Holm, the versatile actor who played everything from androids to hobbits via Harold Pinter and King Lear, has died in London aged 88, his agent confirmed to the Guardian. "It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88," they said. "He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer," adding that his illness was Parkinson's related. Holm's final days were documented in a series of pastel portraits by his wife, Sophie de Stempel.











On the way to Attawa, a brand new Punjabi restaurant in east London, I sighed that, for a restaurant critic, the rules of engagement were once so simple. I'd stuff down three courses, in London, Leeds or Liverpool, kip like a Kardashian in a Premier Inn bed, feast lavishly on its 7am tureen of simmering tinned mushrooms, then write up the adventure on the train home. You'd reply telling me that the restaurant was too far away, too pretentious, too pricey, and that my prose was like damp fog and that you'd never read me again. We did this week in, week out. It was brilliant.I genuinely miss what we had. I miss proper restaurants desperately.









Labour has a "mountain to climb" if it is to get back into power, according to a major review of the 2019 general election defeat, which paints a picture of dysfunctionality, toxicity and drift inside the party's election-fighting machine.Negative perceptions of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership, doubts about the manifesto and the party's ambivalent Brexit stance reinforced each other in a "snowballing" effect to deliver December's catastrophic result, the 150-page report by the party group Labour Together argues.









All animals at a closed zoo will be relocated to new homes after fears they may have to be euthanised.The Wild Planet Trust this week said it cannot afford to reopen its Living Coasts site due to the huge costs incurred during the lockdown.In a Q&A on their website, the zoo revealed how if suitable homes could not be found, then some animals would be put to sleep.They said: "In the unlikely event that we cannot find housing that suits their needs, we may need to the make the difficult decision to euthanise."However, this morning, an update from the zoo revealed a world-wide network of zoos and aquariums, and the community has come together to re-home the animals in their specialist facilities.



