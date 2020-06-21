'India is Bangladesh's tested friend'

Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club in the city on Saturday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



The leaders of Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee said on Saturday that Chinese authoritarian government is paying no respect to the international norms and is fomenting plots against the greatest democratic country, India.





China stood against our liberation war in 1971 and extended all cooperation to Pakistan that committed genocide during the war of liberation. After the assassination of the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman in 1975, that country recognized the killers of Mujib, they said.





The leaders of the Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee came up with these remarks while they were speaking at a human chain in front of the National Press Club with Professor Dr Nim Bhaumick in the chair. India is the tested friend of Bangladesh.







During Bangladesh's Liberation War India gave shelter to 10 million refugees who left Bangladesh due to horrific atrocities committed by Pakistani occupying armed forces.





Committee Convener Professor Dr. Nim Chandra Bhaumick said during liberation war almost 10 million men and women were forced to leave Bangladesh and entered various states of India like West Bengal, Tripura, Assam,Meghalaya, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh where they were ac- accommodated as refugees.





The personal involvement of Indira Gandhi, the then Indian Prime Minister, was very strong and she travelled around the world to gather support for the Bangladesh cause. India spent millions of rupees for the liberation war of Bangladesh; but also sacrificed the lives of its officers and soldiers, Dr. Bhaumick said.





The Citizen committee convener said Banglades is tied with India by civilizational, cultural, social and economic bonds. The two nations share a common history, linguistic and cultural heritage.





This unity is reflected in multi-dimensional and expanding relations. India and Bangladesh's geographical locations complement each other and present an opportunity for both to further develop their ties and economic links.





Dr. Bhaumick said it is well known that India played a vital role in the Liberation war of Bangladesh. Not only political but also military as well as people-to-people support was given by India.





Besides, India provided support to refugees and the people of Bangladesh. The contribution of Indian government and the citizens of India is an integral part of the history of the independence war of Bangladesh, he added.





The human chain was addressed, among others by journalist Basudeb Dhar, Mukti Juddha Projanmo League president Ishak Khan, Ahmed Leon, Motilal Roy, M A Jalil, Mufti Masum Billah, Mizanur Rahman Khan and Salauddin Ahmed.





