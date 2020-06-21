India's BSF shoots down Pak drone at border



A Pakistani drone was shot down by India's Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on , said officials.





The drone was spotted hovering in the sky by a BSF patrol in the vicinity of Pansar border outpost at around 5:10 am Indian time, the officials said.





The BSF personnel fired about nine rounds and shot down the flying object 250 metres inside Indian territory, they added.







Senior BSF and police officers have rushed to the spot and further investigation is on.







The officials said Pakistani Rangers fired a few rounds on Babiya post in Hiranagar sector this morning but there was no retaliation by the BSF.

