WB approves $1.05b for BD to create jobs



The World Bank has approved $1.05 billion for three projects in Bangladesh for creating quality jobs and accelerating economic recovery from the deadly coronavirus pandemic as well as building resilience to address crises in the days to come. The lender came up with the decision on Friday.





Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan said, "This is an extraordinary response to an unprecedented crisis. The Covid-19 pandemic has deeply jeopardized many of Bangladesh's remarkable achievements in poverty reduction and shared prosperity, including livelihoods of its population," said







"These projects will help the people and the economy bounce back by creating more and better jobs and promoting direct private investment in specialized economic zones while enhancing the foundations for a digital economy," she added.





The $500 million Private Investment and Digital Entrepreneurship (PRIDE) Project will help attract about $2 billion direct private investments and boost social and environmental quality in selected public and private economic zones and software technology parks.







The fund will also help create 150,000 jobs, of which a percentage will be dedicated to women -- about 40 percent in software parks and 20 percent in economic zones, says the World Bank.





It will also develop the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar II in Mirsarai-Feni, including road networks with storm-water drainage, solar-powered streetlights, climate-resilient water, sanitation, and power network. The project will also establish Dhaka's first digital entrepreneurship hub in the Janata Software Technology Park and turn it into a green building. By attracting domestic and foreign private investment, including in the IT and ITES sectors, the project will help the economy to bounce back from the impacts of Covid-19.





The $295 million Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project will ensure an integrated, cloud-computing digital platform for all government agencies and improve cyber-security, which will help save $200 million in the public sector's IT investments. Further, it will build resiliency during future crises, whereby the platform will enable the government to operate virtually and deliver critical public services to people and businesses.





The project will help create 100,000 jobs, with a special focus on women, train 100,000 youth in digital and disruptive technologies, and establish a digital leadership academy and centers of excellence. It will also help raise the revenues of IT firms by $300 million and promote local IT firms in international markets.





To reduce vulnerabilities from the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for the fourth industrial revolution, the project will help digitalize small and medium enterprises and strategic industries.





The $250 million Second Programmatic Jobs Development Policy Credit will help create fiscal space to support the government's response to the Covid-19 situation, while helping recovery and building resiliency of the economy, of workers and of vulnerable populations to future shocks.





The WB fund will help Bangladesh create large-scale jobs for citizens, including women, youth, and migrant workers. The project -- second in a programmatic series of three -- supports reforms to modernize the trade and investment regime, build a stronger system of expanded safety nets and labor protections, and help vulnerable population access better jobs, especially during crises.









