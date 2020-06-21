Farewell to a secular personality

Kamal Lohani



The death of veteran journalist and cultural activist Kamal Lohani has left people of different strata, including members of the progressive and non-communal blocks, in grief. He was laid to eternal rest in his wife Dipti Lohani's grave at his family graveyard at Ullapara in Sirajganj on Saturday evening.







Iconic personality Kamal Lohani passed away at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute & Hospital in the capital on Saturday as doctors had taken him off life support at around 10:15 am, his son Sagar Lohani said. He was 86.







Lohani, who was tested Covid-19 positive, had been suffering from old age complications including lungs, heart and kidney problems.





President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury mourned the death of Ekushey Padak recipient, the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh.





In his condolence message, President M Abdul Hamid said, ''Aside from journalism, Kamal Lohani has made a huge contribution to our Language Movement, the struggle for independence and the Liberation War. He was a pioneering figure in the promulgation of the Bengali culture and the spirit of the Liberation War. The country has lost a distinguished journalist and cultural figure. His death is an irreparable loss to the cultural sphere.''





In her condolence message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "As an idealistic and virtuous man, he was a leading figure in establishing the spirit of the Liberation War and secular values as well the movement to proliferate our culture."





Lohani was born at Khan Sotala village under Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj district on June 26 in 1934. He was well known as Kamal Lohani, but his official name was Abu Nayeem Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Khan Lohani.





This stalwart personality kicked off his carrier as journalist through the daily Millat in 1955. Later, he worked for Daily Azad, Sangbad, Purbo Desh and Dainik Barta. He was a president of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).





Kamal took part in the Language Movement of 1952 which marked the beginning of his involvement in politics.





In 1953, he was sent to jail for his part in the attempts to block the arrival of Muslim League leaders, including Nurul Amin, in Pabna. Shortly after his release, Kamal was arrested again in 1954 and it was at that time that he was drawn to the ideology of communism.





In 1971, Kamal joined Bangladesh's struggle for independence in multiple capacities, as an artist, a journalist and a political activist. Kamal served as the head of news of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War.





It was in Kamal Lohani's voice that Bengalis heard the news of victory that they had been longing for on Dec 16, 1971. "We have won. The Pakistan army has been forced to surrender to our allied forces."





Lohani was also president of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi, the largest anti-communal, progressive and voluntary organization of Bangladesh, and general secretary of Chhayanaut Sangeet Vidyatan.





He was Director General (DG) of the Shilpakala Academy for two times. Kamal Lohani was awarded the prestigious 'Ekushey Padak' for his contribution to Journalism in 2015.





Kamal Lohani is survived by a son, two daughters and a host of relatives.





