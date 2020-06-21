Coronavirus: Global death toll now 463,999





The confirmed coronavirus cases reached 8,768,285, globally, with over 463,999 fatalities, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on Sunday.





According to JHU data, Brazil and Russia have come up to the second and the third positions after the US with 1,032,913 and 576,162 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday.





Meanwhile, South Asian country India has come up to the fourth position after Russia with 392,048 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 12,948 deaths.





On the other hand, South American country Brazil counted the second highest deaths after US and reported 49,976 lives from the virus till the date.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 119,654 patients and about 2,254,630 confirmed cases.





In the US, New York State alone counted 31,083 deaths till the date.





The UK has the third-highest death toll at 42,674, followed by Italy with 34,610, France 29,636 and Spain 28,322, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a "new and dangerous phase" of the coronavirus pandemic with people getting tired of lockdowns although the disease is spreading fast.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.





The health authorities of the country have so far reported 108,775 coronavirus cases and 1,425 deaths in the country.





The detection rate of new patients in the country was recorded 23.09 percent on Saturday.





According to the country’s health authorities, 42,945 patients made recovery from the disease so far.





In comparison with the total detected cases, the recovery rate in Bangladesh is 40.44 percent while the mortality 1.31 percent.

