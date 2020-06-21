Singapore records 218 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours





Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 218 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, raising the tally of infections in the republic to 41,833.





Two new community cases were reported, both of whom are Work Pass holders – a 34-year-old Bangladeshi and a 46-year-old Indian national.





The remaining 216 infections are linked to foreign workers living in dormitories.





There were no new cases involving Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.





The MOH said the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of eight cases per day in the week before, to an average of four per day in the past week.





The MOH said that another 765 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.





In all, 34,224 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.





There are currently 185 confirmed cases still in hospital.





"Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit."





The MOH said 7,398 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.





Twenty-six people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection. – Today Online

