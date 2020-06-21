US sees 568 more Covid-19 deaths as infections rise





The United States lost another 568 people to the Covid-19 coronavirus in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30pm on Saturday (0030 GMT on Sunday), according a tally by Johns Hopkins University.





It marked the 10th day in which the daily toll from the virus has been fewer than 1,000, even as the US remains the country hardest-hit by the pandemic with 119,654 deaths out of 2,251,205 official cases.





Some 20 states have seen a rebound in infections as the epicentre of the country's outbreak has moved from New York and the country's Northeast to the South and West.





After dipping below 20,000 new daily confirmed cases recently, the figure has crept back up towards 30,000 and beyond in recent days.





There are fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections following state reopenings and massive anti-racism protests around the country in recent weeks.





President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus crisis, being held Saturday night in Oklahoma, is also being criticized as a potential Covid-19 "superspreader" event. - AFP

Leave Your Comments