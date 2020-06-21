Covid-19: Barishal doctor tests positive after death





A doctor of Barishal General Hospital tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday night after his death with virus infection symptoms.





The deceased was identified as Dr Md Emdadullah Khan, 58, of Bauphal upazila in Patuakhali. He was a senior consultant at the Dermatology department of the hospital.





Barishal Civil Surgeon Dr Monwar Hosain, said Dr Khan’s report showed him positive for Covid-19 when it came from Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) testing lab.





Dr Khan passed away on Friday afternoon at the Corona Unit of SBMCH. He left behind his wife, also a physician, two sons and a daughter.





According to Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), 1,040 doctors, including 3,301 health workers, 901 nurses, and 1,360 technicians and others engaged in different activities at the hospitals were infected until June 18.





Over the past two weeks, the deaths of doctors from coronavirus have been reported almost every day in the country, taking the total tally to 43, said BMA President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin.





However, according to various organisations, coronavirus has claimed the lives of about 50 doctors, which is around four percent of the nation’s total Covid-19 fatalities.





















