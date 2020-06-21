Partial solar eclipse to be visible from Dhaka's sky at 11:23am: BMD





Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday said a partial annular eclipse of the sun will be visible from Dhaka’s sky at 11:23am.





“Partial solar eclipse will be visible from Dhaka’s sky if it remains clear at 11:23am and it will remain active until 2:52pm,” said a bulletin from the Met Office.





The partial eclipse will begin in Mymensingh at 11:23am, Chattogram at 11:28am, Sylhet at 11:27, Khulna at 11:20, Barishal at 11:23, Rajshahi at 11:17am, and in Rangpur at 11:17am, it said.





The annular solar eclipse will begin at 9:46am from the Democratic Republic of Congo while the central eclipse will begin at 10:48 at Boma city of the country.





The highest magnitude of 0.9936 will be visible from Josimath of India at 12.40pm, the Met Office said.





According to the Met Office information, the central eclipse will end at 2:31pm (BD time) at Samar in the Philippines.

Leave Your Comments