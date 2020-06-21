22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Beijing









Beijing reported 22 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, three suspected cases and three asymptomatic cases Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.





From June 11 to 20, Beijing had reported 227 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, all of whom were receiving treatment in hospitals, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said in a daily report.





Meanwhile, there are 18 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, and one imported case hospitalized in Beijing, the commission said.

