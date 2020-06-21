Covid-19: Thakurgaon physician dies in Dhaka









A physician of Cumilla Central Medical College died from coronavirus at the United Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday.





The deceased was identified as Dr Mujibur Rahman Ripon, son of Khatibuddin of Kamarpur village of Haripur upazila in Thakurgaon.





Confirming the information, Haripur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Karim, said the deceased was buried early Sunday.





Earlier on June 3, Dr Ripon tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in Cumilla but later was shifted to the hospital in Dhaka as his condition deteriorated.









Pediatrician Dr Ripon left his physician wife and two sons, the UNO added.





According to Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), 1,040 doctors, 901 nurses, and 1,360 technicians and others engaged in different activities at the hospitals were infected until June 18.





Over the past two weeks, the deaths of doctors from coronavirus have been reported almost every day in the country, taking the total tally to 43, said BMA President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin.





However, according to various organisations, coronavirus has claimed the lives of about 50 doctors, which is around four percent of the nation’s total Covid-19 fatalities.

