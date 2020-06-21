Bogura archeologist dies with Covid-19 symptoms









An additional director of Bogura Archeology Department died with coronavirus symptoms while undergoing treatment at the isolation unit of Mohammad Ali Hospital in the district on Saturday night.





The deceased was identified as Mojibur Rahman, 58, of Kapasia in Gazipur.





Confirming the information, Dr Khairul Bashar Momin, resident medical officer of Bogura Mohammadi Ali Hospital, said Mojibur was admitted to the hospital with fever and breathing complications and was put in the isolation unit at 12:30pm on Saturday.





He passed away at 8pm, said Dr Momin adding that he had high blood pressure and asthma.









Sample was collected from Mojibur for coronavirus test, Dr Khairul said adding that the report is yet to come.





Archeologist Mojibur was the custodian of Mahasthangar Museum before he was appointed as AD of Bogura Archeological Department.





Bangladesh has so far reported 108,775 coronavirus cases and 1,425 deaths in the country.

Leave Your Comments