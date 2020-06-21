Covid-19: 21 judges, 62 officials of subordinate courts infected





A total of 21 judges and 62 staff of subordinate courts were infected with coronavirus across the country as of Saturday night.

Confirming the information, Md Saifur Rahman, special officer of Bangladesh Supreme Court, said the information was recorded until 9:45pm on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Saifur Rahman informed that 15 coronavirus-infected judges of subordinate courts are undergoing treatment at home currently.





Office assistant Mohiuddin Mohon of Naogaon District Judge Court and Md Kausar, another official of Madaripur Judge Court died with Covid-19 symptoms on Friday and Thursday respectively, he added.

Corona-infected Judge Ferdous Ahmed of Lalmonirhat Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal is undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

However, a five-member committee has been formed with Supreme Court Registrar as its head to keep constant communication over the infections of Supreme Court judges and officials.

Besides, another five-member committee has been formed to supervise the treatment of subordinate court officials.

Bangladesh has so far reported 1,08,714 coronavirus cases and 1,425 deaths.

