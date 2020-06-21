Follow health guidelines to avoid virus: PM





Mentioning that many people, including a cabinet member, an MP and a good number of expatriate Bangladeshis, have lost their lives because of coronavirus, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged all to follow health guidelines properly to fight the pandemic.





“I would like to request the people of the country so that all follow the health guidelines. Life will go on...it can’t remain halted,” she said in her introductory speech at a virtual meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) from her official residence Ganobhaban.





Reiterating that the coronavirus is hindering the development of Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said, “Even then we’re trying to keep up the pace of development maintaining its continuity.”





“Because of the coronavirus, we’ve lost many people, including our cabinet member and MP, and expatriates Bangladeshis, at home and abroad,” she said seeking salvation of the departed souls.





Sheikh Hasina prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect people from the pandemic. It is not a problem of Bangladesh alone but of the entire world. “So, we want to return to the normal life getting rid of it.”





Sheikh Hasina, also the Ecnec chairperson, presided over the 24th Ecnec meeting of the outgoing fiscal year that started at NEC conference room in the morning.





