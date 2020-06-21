Coronavirus in Bangladesh: 3,531 new cases, 39 more deaths reported





Bangladesh on Sunday reported 3,531 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 1,12,306.

In the last 24 hours, 39 more patients lost their lives, raising the death toll to 1,464.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 60 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,585 samples, she said. “So far, 612,164 samples have been tested,” she added.





The detection rate of new patients on Sunday has been recorded at 22.66 percent.

"Across country 1,084 more patients made recovery", Dr Nasima said. So far, 45,077 people have recovered from the disease in Bangladesh.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is around 40 percent and the mortality rate is 1.30 percent in the country.





Among the deceased, 35 were male and 4 were female. Dr Nasima noted that another child aged below 10 years has died from the disease.

“Their age-based analysis says, one was aged below 10 years, one between 21 and 30 years, six were aged between 31 and 40 years, 12 between 41 and 50, 12 between 51 and 60, four between 61 and 70, two between 71 and 80 and another was aged between 81 and 90 years,” Dr Nasima said.

Sixteen patients died in Dhaka division, 11 in Chattogram division, two in Rajshahi division, four in Khulna division, four in Barishal division, one in Rangpur division and one more patient died in Sylhet division.





“Thirty three people died at hospitals across the country while six died at homes,” she added.

Across the country, 631 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 356 were released. Currently, 12,190 people are in isolation.

During the same period, another 2,819 people were home and institutionally quarantined while 2,132 were released. At present 63,205 people are quarantined across the country.

