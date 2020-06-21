Flight operations on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route resume





Flight operations on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route resumed on Sunday after over two months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A Biman flight carrying 187 passengers left Dhaka for London at 12:02pm,” said Tahera Khandaker, deputy general manager (PR) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

A scheduled flight will leave Dhaka every week on Sunday and another will come from London on each Monday, she added.

Earlier on June 18, Mokabbir Hossain, managing director and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said Biman flights would be operated once a week on Dhaka-London-Dhaka route from Sunday.

Intending travellers are advised to contact helpline number- 01777715613-16.

On June 16, flight operations on international routes from Bangladesh resumed after over two months of suspension.

A flight of Qatar Airways left Dhaka while another flight from Doha arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday, Group Captain AHM Towhidul Ahsan, Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport told UNB.

On June 1, Civil Aviation authority permitted operation of all domestic flights maintaining social distancing and following health guidelines.

Leave Your Comments