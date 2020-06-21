Are we getting vulnerable everyday?

Experts are predicting that CORONA VIRUS, in short, will last for two years. It drags a lot of questions in people's minds. What if the predictions of the experts' turns out to be true? What if our children cannot go to their educational institutions for the next two years? What will happen if half of the population of our country lose their respective job? And how would it feel to lose our beloved person every passing day?

The answer to the questions lies in us. But the irony is we are not trying to understand. We are not ready to follow the instruction that we must follow. It is we who are spreading the disease unknowingly. Today, Bangladesh could be a CORONA VIRUS free country like Vietnam and New Zealand, but little did we take the instructions of our government seriously. No country in the world got such quick help from the government like ours. Despite being a developing country, our Honourable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, stood beside the needy people of our country like a brave soldier from the very beginning of the pandemic. The government declared a general holiday instead of lock-down to avoid the panic attack among the people of the country. The Awami League government rolled out a package of US$8.5 billion, which is higher than those announced in India and China. The government even made cash delivery that reached 28 million people in our country so that the people of our country could have a jolly Eid.The scenario of Bangladesh would be different today if we would help the government in the same way, we got help. The people of Vietnam and New Zealand are free to move today. Moreover, they are having a regular life because they followed what their government asked them to do.If we dream of a CORONA VIRUS free and panic free country like Vietnam and New Zealand and aspire to have a life free from worries, then it is high time we stood by our government, raise awareness, and try to co-operate. And if we do not abide by the rules that we are ought to follow then, the problems will never be solved and, our sorrows will never end.The writer is Arijit Saha, who is a student of University of Asia Pacific, Department of English.