Samabay Oikya Parishad formed in Bijoynagar: Hazary President, Sumon Secretary



Samabay Oikya Parishad, a platform for those who run registered cooperative societies in Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmnabria, has been formed.





Ovijan Sarbik Gram Unnayan Samabay Samity President Sarowar Hazary has been made the president , while Nalgaria CIGM Samabay Samity General Secretary Md Sumon Mia has been elected as general secretary of Samabay Oikya Parishad.





The 21-member parishad was formed on Sunday at Ovijan Center at Mirzapur intersection in the upazila headquarters with Simna Smriti Multipurpose Cooperative Society President Md Shamim Mia in the chair.







The other office-bearers of the parishad include Vice President- Md Humayun Kabir of Apon Sanchay O Rindan Samabay Samity Limited, Joint Secretary- Arun Das of Bijoy Bahumukhi Samabay Samity, Organizing Scretary- Shahjahan Sarker of Bandhan Sanchay O Rindan Samabay Samity Limited, Finance Secretary- Mowlana Shafiqul Islam of Al-Ekeram Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, Publicity Secretary- Jakir Khan of Panchtara Khudro Babosayee Samabay Samity Ltd, Office-Secretary- Md Jashim Uddin of Purbashar Alo Sanchay O Rindan Samabay Samity Ltd. The rest are executive members.





The committee will perform its duties for a period from June 21, 2020 to December 31, 2022.





--- Sarowar Hazary, Bijoynagar, Brahmanbaria

