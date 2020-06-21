Tourism Welfare Foundation starts journey



The convening committee of Tourism Welfare Foundation (TWF) was formed on Thursday comprising 20 members from 17 districts across Bangladesh, who is interested in working for the development of tourism industry.





Md Mazharul Islam Mazhar was selected as the convener, while Shamsad Afreen Moon made joint convener and Anowar Hossain Arif member secretary.





Dr Md Nasir Uddin, additional secretary of the Ministry of Social Welfare and Prof Dr M Badruzzaman Bhuiyan, chairman of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management at University of Dhaka, are the advisers of the convening committee.





The foundation will work focusing on the development of tourism industry, creating employment opportunities, creating new entrepreneurs, raising funds and making future leaders for the sector.





Urging those who are interested in working for the development of tourism industry, Mazharul Islam Mazhar, founder and convener of the foundation, said “Tourism Welfare Foundation will go ahead recruiting new members from all over the country.”





--- Shahriyar Naser, NSTU

