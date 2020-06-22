China should take lessons from history

Indian soldiers are according gun salutes to one of their martyred comrades who got killed while fighting with China over Galwan Valley. -Collected





South Asia has suddenly become destabilized following Chinese aggression on Galwan Valley in India's Ladakh. China should abstain from making the situation worse. China should work to make peace prevail. The peace-loving people of the world does not want to see China in the form of a trouble-monger.





Senior Commanders had a productive meeting on 6th June 2020 and agreed on a process for such de-escalation. Subsequently, ground commanders had a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level.







While there was an expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley.







On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.







Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. India expects the same of the Chinese side.







Indian officials have asserted that India remains firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, India is also strongly committed to ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity.





In pushing India to a tipping point, China is close to losing the hard-won trust of the world's second most populous nation and a large neighbour. If the 1962 war saw the freezing of bilateral relations for the next quarter of a century, the current crisis could lead to a chill that lasts longer. Keeping India's trust, however, might look like a trivial matter to the current Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership. India might be the world's fifth largest economy, but it is one-fifth the size of China's. Beijing is acutely sensitive to power differentials, and sees an India that is struggling to find an effective response to the Chinese manoeuvre in Ladakh. Of course, Communist China's disdain is not exclusively for India. Beijing, which once benchmarked itself against Washington, is now contemptuous of the US and more broadly of the West that has found it hard to cope with the Covid 19 crisis and seems at odds with itself. The CCP is telling itself that "Xi Jinping Thought" is the essence of "twenty-first century Marxism" and that "socialism with Chinese characteristics" has triumphed over Western capitalism.





By all accounts, Beijing feels confident that it can confront all the major powers simultaneously. It bets that economic interdependence and political influence operations can easily break up any potential hostile coalition that might emerge within and among them. Coming to the Asian neighbours, the CCP believes that it owes no explanation for taking territories and waters that it claims as its own. It is convinced that China's "historic rights" take precedence over international law and good neighbourliness - whether it is in the South China Sea or in the Himalayas. The sensitivities of its neighbours - from Japan to Indonesia and Philippines to India - hardly make an impression on the Chinese sense of entitlement today.





Appealing to China's better angels at this juncture, then, might be futile. Yet, the CCP should know that China is not the first power to be overwhelmed by narcissism and hubris. Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany believed they were unstoppable in Asia and Europe in the run-up to the Second World War. Soviet Union, too, believed in the late 1970s that America was in irreversible decline after its humiliating defeat in Vietnam and a string of socialist revolutions, from Cambodia to Namibia and from Afghanistan to Mozambique. But the tide eventually turned against all the three great powers that ended up in history's dustbin. Just as India struggles to understand the power impulses that drive China, the CCP could never fathom India's political culture. It has been easy for Beijing to underestimate India's strategic resilience that produces unity amidst crises. The CCP might also be underestimating India's tradition of non-cooperation. If Beijing does not step back and restore the status quo ante that existed prior to the crisis that began in May, it will compel Delhi to embark on a radical reorientation of its China policy. The CCP should have no doubt that the Indian people can and will step up to such a recalibration.





There is an anti-Indian sentiment in Bangladesh which contradicts with the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971. These people belong to communal outfits who believe in religious extremism.





It should be remembered that India enormously helped Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. India trained up our freedom fighters. Nearly twenty million Bangladeshi refugees took shelter in India during 1971. Many Indian soldiers got killed while fighting for Bangladesh's independence.





On the other hand, China vehemently opposed Bangladesh's independence during 1971. China widely cooperated with Pakistan during 1971 providing guns and ammunitions to Pakistan Army. China recognized Bangladesh after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.





China should take lessons from history. China should not overrate its military power. Conceit and aggressiveness in most cases lead countries to decline and ignominy.



The writer is Editor-in-Chief of

The Asian Age.

