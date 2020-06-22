Economic packages for solving problems due to COVID-19 and related matters





Bangladesh government as well as government of South Asia and countries across the world are facing problems regarding COVID-19 last more than three months. Head of the Government of the SAARC countries met on 15th March in a video conference for cooperation and mitigating and facing the crisis of the pandemic. By this time, we have crossed more than three months and in this period though number of affected persons have been increased but due to lockdown and other measures, it could not spread as we are observing in some parts of the world. Side by side, we continue economic and other activities and steps are being continued. We are facing some other problems during this period also.







PM Sheikh Hasina has asserted that Bangladesh would not go down to Coronavirus. The budget for health sector has been increased and there is special allocation taka ten thousand crore due to COVID-19. She in the beginning announced taka one lac one hundred seventeen crore economic packages for relief, rationing and stimulus programmes for different sectors. In Initial stage, government has distributed relief materials to poor section of the people. Later, food items have been distributed in low price through ration card.







PM has also inaugurated the cash-flow program of Taka 2,500 for each of the five million poor families so that they can address the lashes of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The program costs Taka 12,500 million.





She opened the program through video conference from her official residence and said, "My only target is to dispel the sufferings of the people of every area and I want to achieve it.'' "There are many people whom I may not be able to provide so much amount of money. However, I could at least give a small amount so that none is deprived and we could extend support to all," she added.





The Prime Minister opened the program through Mobile Financial Services (MFSs). She also opened the distribution of stipend and tuition fees from her education assistance trust fund among the students of bachelor degree and its equivalent level of 2019 academic year through mobile/online banking. Government has given financial assistance to Imams and Muazzins before Eid. Subrata Pal vice chairman of Hindu religious welfare trust told me that, they are planning to give financial assistance to the Hindu priest of temple across the country. Some portion of the speech of PM are described below that indicates are determination to combat the crisis.







Sheikh Hasina said, ''Everything has come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak pushing day labourers and downtrodden people into a danger. So, we've taken various measures considering their sufferings." She said, ''In the interest of the people, we have postponed the main programs of the Mujib Borsho and we've suspended some daily programs that are not needed to be completed at this time."





The premier said the low-income group people including floating persons, rickshaw and van-pullers, day-laborers, construction workers, agriculture workers, employees of the shops, small traders, barbers, ferry terminal workers, workers of private business organizations, poultry and dairy farm workers, transport workers and hawkers have become jobless due to the nationwide shutdown over the pandemic.





Sheikh Hasina said her government had earlier issued ration cards among five million families so that they can purchase rice at Taka 10 per kg under the open market sale (OMS) program.





"We are also carrying out social safety net programs and we have taken decisions to provide cash support of Taka 12,500 million to five million families excluding those who are getting assistance through ration cards, VGD, VGF and other social safety net programs," she said.





Sources at Prime Minister's Office said, the list was made by a committee comprising district administration, upazila administration, union parishad chairmen and members, teachers and distinguished persons of the society.





Against the backdrop of the allegation of corruption and mismanagement relating to government funds, incentives and relief materials meant for the poor people, this mobile financial service would help to reduce all irregularities, if persons are selected properly.





We know the activities of the communal and terrorist forces are going on, incidents across the country indicate it. It is mentionable that BNP-Jamaat had created turmoil against government regarding trial of war criminals and other related issues. Hefazot-e-Islam also agitated against 15th amendment of the constitution relating to values of Liberation War to establish Pakistani communal idea. But due to the strong action of the government under the leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina, all these forces have gone in low profile. They are continuing their activities and propaganda in different forms. persecution on minorities by vested groups are going using communalism and terrorism. Last three months, nearly 57 (fifty seven) incidents of land grabbing, attack on houses- places of warship, killings have been occurred. A person namely Nikhil of Gopalganj has been tortured by a security and later on he was expired. Of course, the administration has arrested the person concerned.







Though the number per month is less than the BNP-Jamaat period from 2001-2006, but proper actions should be taken against these incidents. Of course, administration by this time is taking actions against the incidents. But from our previous experiences, culprits are not getting proper punishment according to the law. In the mean time , HBCOP, other persons and forces have protested against the incidents. It may be remembered in the law and order committee of the district and other local bodies HBCOP representation is ensured.







There are complains regarding distribution of reliefs and assistances of the government. We know democratic force AL under the leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina is in power and there are farm instructions from the PM against any type of irregularities. So, steps should be taken for discrimination and irregularities against the allegations. The following forces namely 1.Human Rights organisations, 2.Active persons of civil society, 3.Public representatives from Jatio Sanshad upto Union level and 4.representatives directly associated to the Human rights organisations should work unitedly against discrimination, mismanagement and irregularities. Then problems of most of cases will be solved. We hope, government will form Religious Minority Commission and law to protect minorities and weaker sections of the society as declared by AL in the manifesto during general election. The institutions and laws will be helpful to protect security and interest of the minority.







Recent cash flow programmes benefitted nearly two crore people. We know 4.5 crore people are benefitted by these programmes mentioned above. Now in brief description of activities of close neighbour is given below.







The economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation recently to help small businesses and other sections tide over the coronavirus crisis, is almost equal to Pakistan's gross domestic product (GDP).





The size of India's financial package is $266 billion, or 10 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP). After the coronavirus crisis, Pakistan's GDP has taken a hit and its size is estimated to be $284 billion, according to World Bank.





In fact, India's economic relief package for COVID-19 is bigger than Vietnam, Portugal, Greece, New Zealand and Romania.





The prime minister's proactive approach will build a self-reliant India. Japan's fiscal support stands at more than 20 per cent of GDP, while Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia have each rolled out spending amounting to 10 per cent or more of GDP, according to Bloomberg.





While addressing the nation, Indian PM Modi also said that the next stage of the lockdown, "will be different in many ways".





"It has been based on suggestions received from states," he said, corona will be part of lives for a long time. But we cannot allow that our lives will just revolve around the corona crisis." Now unlock one is going on.







Apart from some relaxations for industry and agriculture last month, offices were allowed to operate with capacity while the country's massive rail network re-started with limited services. It is mentionable that in Bangladesh all sectors are functioning in limited form.







We know Human civilization progressed through fighting pandemic by inventing vaccines and medicines. Now many vaccines and medicines to treat the Corona virus have been undergoing trials in USA, UK, India, China and other countries of the world. Through out human history, we progressed by negotiating in the pandemic and achieved prosperous society. We also know Plague which occurred in two bounds in sixth and 14th century till upto 225( two hundred twenty five ) million people in Asia, Africa and Europe died . The cholera pandemic which broke anytime in Indian subcontinent to deadly terms twice in the mid nineteenth century and early twentieth century and stranded to Europe and America killing almost a million people each time. Among the flu pandemics, the deadliest one named as Spanish Flu hit in 1918 (nineteen hundred eighteen) infecting about one third of the word population.





PM Sheikh Hasina are keeping in touch with other countries of the world specially SAARC countries. The Indian Premier Narendra Modi phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and extended Bangla Nabobarsho and Ramadan greetings to her and the people of Bangladesh. Bangladesh PM also extended greetings to Indian PM. They also pledged to work together to combat the situation and in the field of agriculture and other sectors. Prime Minister also talked to PM of Sweden, President of Maldives.







It is observed from the infections the number has been increased in a significant way but it is still under control due to administrative measures and medical facilities. Earlier there was one centre for investigation of COVID-19 in IEDCR but now investigation is going on more than 62 centres. We know health systems of Europe and America are in advanced and developed stage. They are spending 10 to 15 percent of their GDP in health sector on the other hand we are spending 2 to 4 percent of the GDP. It may be mentionable that per capita income as well as GDP are very large in West Europe and North America. Still USA, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Brazil and Spain are combating and facing a lot of troubles. Their natural environment is different but per ten million investigation rate is very high, so the number of infected persons crossed few lacs. But they have improved recovery rate and reduced the number of deaths by using different health facilities of ICU and ventilation as well as by using medicines. In this scenario, Bangladesh, India and other countries of the region are combating the situation in a significant way.







We know testing to identify the positive cases is very important. Side by side recovery rate and number of deaths are also significant. By this time, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, the major countries of the SAARC region are now nearer in terms of testing per million. The ratio of positive cases to total population of the major countries India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are 2.88, 6.17 and 7.85 respectively. Considering the natural environment it indicates that India is 2.72 times better than Pakistan because of the social and administrative effectiveness. Bangladesh 'position is also better than Pakistan. Recovery rate is also higher in this region regarding World situation and again death rate is lower in comparison with global situation. It may be mentioned that death rate in Bangladesh and India appear far better than China, USA and UK and other countries. Medical team of China is not necessary in Bangladesh. We know Bangladesh medical system is being developed and present situation is also combating by concerned persons. We know a significant section of our people is going outside for treatment. Most of the people is going in India for that. Some people are going to Singapore, Bangkok and then USA and Europe.







It may also be mentioned that recently published UNDP report also indicated the effectiveness of administration of the following countries such as India, Japan, China, Singapore and Australia. Leading countries of the world are doing research and development work for producing vaccines and medicines to mitigate COVIT- 19. Nearly 100 works are going on across the globe. Taskforce has been formed in USA, UK, India, France, Germany, Australia, China and other countries. Bangladesh is also getting involved in this field.







Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is being praised by international organisations and media for her fighting against COVID-19 and development activities. Indian PM Narendra Modi is also in interactions globally. We hope that cooperation of Bangladesh and India as well as other countries of the world will help to face the situation against COVID-19 and that will lead to peace, stability and progress.





The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter.

